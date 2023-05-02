1 Prospect in each round that the Falcons might regret passing on
Round two: The Atlanta Falcons may regret passing on Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech
There were two choices, in my mind, here; Keion White and Julius Brents. I went with Keion White because his fit on the Atlanta Falcons is more clear than a big cornerback joining A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah.
Keion White ended up being selected by the New England Patriots and when they showed his face on TV, he looked absolutely terrifying.
He is a converted tight end with great size, length, and speed; the best combination for an edge rusher. Clearly, that doesn't mean he will be Von Miller but the project could have been fun to watch for the Atlanta Falcons.