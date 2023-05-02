1 Prospect in each round that the Falcons might regret passing on
Round one: The Atlanta Falcons may regret passing on Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
A lot of Atlanta Falcons fans were angry at their team for taking a running back while also passing on a local product. While they did make the right decision when you take everything into account, that doesn't eliminate the possibility of them potentially regretting it one day.
Jalen Carter ended up going one pick after Bijan Robinson when the Philadelphia Bulldogs, uh, I mean Eagles, drafted him. He is a huge and powerful defensive tackle who could have brought a lot of potential to an already improved defensive line of the Falcons.
While it would have been fun to see Carter, Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, and David Onyemata on the Falcons' defensive line, we will have to live with watching a generational offensive playmaker and all of those big guys—minus Carter.
In the end, Bijan Robinson and Jalen Carter landed with the teams that best fit them and their team.