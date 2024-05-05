1 prospect the Falcons may regret passing on in each round of the draft
The Falcons may regret passing on this prospect in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons had an interesting draft which included one of the biggest surprises we have ever seen with the selection of Michael Penix Jr.
They followed that up in the second round by trading up to make another surprising pick in Ruke Orhorhoro. The third and fourth rounds finally brought us some predictability with Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus.
While we don't know what each of these players are going to become, we can make some predictions. Here we are going to look at one prospect the Falcons may ultimately regret not drafting in each round.
Falcons may regret not drafting EDGE Laiatu Latu in the first round
Drafted by the Colts at No. 15
The Falcons have been searching everywhere for an edge rusher over the past two decades. We all thought they would take another swing in the first round this year but that didn't happen.
Laiatu Latu plays the position like his hair is on fire. He has elite pass rush moves and he would have been a welcomed addition to the Falcons' defense.
He ended up being the first defender drafted and according to reports following the first round, the Falcons tried to aggressively trade back into the first round to grab Latu. They clearly liked him a lot and if Penix doesn't work out and Latu does, that will not be a good look for this front office.