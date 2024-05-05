1 prospect the Falcons may regret passing on in each round of the draft
Falcons may regret passing on EDGE Jonah Elliss in the third round
Drafted by the Broncos at No. 76
The selection for the Atlanta Falcons came down to Bralen Trice or Jonah Elliss—the younger brother of Kaden Elliss. They decided to go for the player who put up excellent pressure numbers at Washington who ended the season healthy.
Coming out of Utah, Elliss is an excellent technician off the edge. He will beat you with his mind and counters. It would have also been cool to see the two brothers on the same field each Sunday.
Both Trice and Elliss are great players at a position the Falcons had to address. We can only hope that the Falcons made the right choice.