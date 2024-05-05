Blogging Dirty
1 prospect the Falcons may regret passing on in each round of the draft

By Grayson Freestone

Falcons may regret passing on LB Edefuan Ulofoshio in the fifth round

Drafted by the Bills at No. 160

The Bills ran into a gem in the fifth round of the draft who the Atlanta Falcons decided to pass on. Edefuan Ulofoshio, if developed and used correctly, will become a star in this league.

As an off-the-ball linebacker at Washington, Ulofoshio showed good bend and athleticism with his six foot, 240-pound frame. I think he should be moved to weakside linebacker in the NFL so that he can use his 33-inch arms to get to the quarterback.

I would have loved to see the Falcons take a shot on Ulofoshio and develop him into an explosive and productive edge rusher.

