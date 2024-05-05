Blogging Dirty
1 prospect the Falcons may regret passing on in each round of the draft

The Falcons may regret passing on this prospect in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft

By Grayson Freestone

2024 NFL Draft - Portraits
2024 NFL Draft - Portraits / Todd Rosenberg/GettyImages
Falcons may regret passing on DL Mekhi Wingo in the sixth round

Drafted by the Lions at No. 189

While the Jacksonville Jaguars landed the first two LSU defensive linemen, I believe the Detroit Lions landed the best one in Mekhi Wingo.

The Falcons passed up Mekhi Wingo twice in the sixth round for RB Jase McClellan and WR Casey Washington. Wingo is quick and explosive on the inside. He can get into the backfield in a hurry and would have been a great depth, developmental piece for the Falcons. He just needs to learn how to be more consistent off the snap.

Wingo would have been able to come learn from one of the best in Grady Jarrett.

Since the Falcons did not make a pick in the seventh round, there will not be one for the seventh round.

