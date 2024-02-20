1 quarterback the Falcons could steal from other QB-needy teams
One quarterback the Atlanta Falcons could snatch away from QB-needy teams in free agency, the draft, or the trade block.
The Atlanta Falcons could steal USC QB Caleb Williams from the Washington Commanders
The Chicago Bears hold the first-overall pick while the Washington Commanders sit on their heels. Caleb Williams is also the favorite to go first overall which is why Justin Fields has been a 'trade candidate.'
Perhaps the Commanders could look to trade up a spot or they could take the risky route and hope Williams isn't the first-overall pick. Either way, the Falcons could offer the Bears a package they can't refuse and swoop in and steal the top quarterback in the upcoming draft.
The Atlanta Falcons could steal free agent QB Ryan Tannehill from the Pittsburgh Steelers
We are starting with two examples of the Falcons stealing quarterbacks from their former head coaches—so apropos
Anyway, wherever there is Arthur Smith, there are rumors about bringing in Ryan Tannehill. Is Tannehill a starter? No, but the Falcons and Steelers could both look to bolster their depth and Tannehill could be a quality option.