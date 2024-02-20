1 quarterback the Falcons could steal from other QB-needy teams
One quarterback the Atlanta Falcons could snatch away from QB-needy teams in free agency, the draft, or the trade block.
The Atlanta Falcons could steal North Carolina QB Drake Maye from the New England Patriots
Drake Maye is another supremely talented passer entering the league. He is the favorite to be the second quarterback off the board which means there will be a link between him and the New England Patriots, who hold the third pick.
Let's say Washington doesn't land Williams and decides to trade back, the Falcons could make an offer to catapult themselves ahead of New England to take the UNC QB.
The Atlanta Falcons could steal Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings are going to be a fascinating team to watch over the coming months. Are they going to bring back Kirk Cousins or look elsewhere?
If they decide to look elsewhere, their only option is the draft. With a recent rise in stock, J.J. McCarthy could become a candidate for the Falcons at eight, stealing him from the Vikings who might be his best fit.