1 quarterback the Falcons could steal from other QB-needy teams
The Atlanta Falcons could steal Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. from the Denver Broncos
Sean Payton is looking to find a quarterback who fits his scheme better than Russell Wilson. For my money, Michael Penix is the best option. He is a smart, accurate, quick-firing quarterback who doesn't take sacks.
The Falcons should look to draft Penix before the Broncos—who hold the 12th pick—can snag him.
The Atlanta Falcons could steal Bears QB Justin Fields from the Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Justin Fields' former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be their new OC and that is enough to connect the dots between the two sides.
However, Atlanta is Fields' home and they are a team that can afford to be more aggressive in landing a quarterback. Stealing Fields would give the Falcons another playmaker for their talented offense while putting the Raiders right back at square one.