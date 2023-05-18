1 Reason the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't fear each team in the NFC South
By Nick Halden
1. Derek Carr's inability to make the playoffs and win
In almost a decade Derek Carr has made the playoffs once a game in which the offense was given consistent chances to put themselves in the game. Carr responded with an average game and was unable to score twenty points in his lone playoff appearance.
Carr traded a team that has a top-five tight-end and receiver (and Josh Jacobs) for a New Orleans team that clearly has a lot of issues on both sides of the ball. The splashy signing of Carr is covering up what the Saints did this off-season which was to lose a lot of talent on both sides of the ball.
New Orleans refuses to commit to a needed rebuild attempting to wait despite clearly needing a fresh start since Drew Brees left. There is a reason that Sean Payton walked away and returned only one year later to join the same division as Patrick Mahomes. The veteran coach viewed it as a better situation.
New Orleans is a team that continues to fail to face the so obvious rebuild the team needs. Now their off-season answer after losing key parts of the roster is slightly upgrading the quarterback position and overpaying for a veteran that will not take them to the playoffs in the 2023 season.