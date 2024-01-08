10 Atlanta Falcons players that won't be back in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Taylor Heinicke
Taylor Heinicke has a great story and is one of the more interesting players in the league when it comes to backup quarterbacks. Blame Arthur Smith or Heinicke, but Taylor was a huge let down in his return home to Georgia.
In truth, it is a healthy mix of poor play calling and worse execution from the veteran quarterback. Atlanta obviously needs to start over at the quarterback position. If they keep anyone on the current roster it will be Desmond Ridder. Ridder is the cheapest backup option they have currently. Cutting Taylor Heinicke saves over $7-million in cap space making this one of the easier decisions of the offseason.
While Falcons fans hope Heinicke continues to have success it isn't going to be in Atlanta. The quarterback room needs a complete rebuild.
2. Logan Woodside
This is less due to Woodside actually doing anything wrong and more because the quarterback was brought in likely because of his ties to Arthur Smith. Woodside isn't the best option as the third quarterback with Ridder already on the roster. Keep the young player and look to bring in a starter and a better backup behind him. Woodside deserved a chance with the level of play we saw at the position this season it is hard to imagine he could have been any worse.