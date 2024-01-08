10 Atlanta Falcons players that won't be back in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Cordarrelle Patterson
Patterson made it known the veteran was unhappy with his usage this season. Despite being put in a "Joker" role Patterson rarely saw the field and never was able to consistently play the expected role. The frustration is completely understandable when you look at what Patterson provided with Mariota and Ryan as the starters.
The lack of chances is frustrating and it isn't likely to get any better in this offense. With Bijan Robinson as a building block and Tyler Allgeier as the punishing change of pace back there isn't room for Patterson to play the role he deserves. As sad as it might be for Falcons fans, it is clear that now is the time to turn the page and allow Patterson to move on.
4. Mack Hollins
What more could you expect from a receiver under Arthur Smith? Another bust at the position that was never able to play the expected role. After Drake London who on this depth chart do you trust? The Falcons should start completely over at the position aside from London and that includes moving on from Hollins whose most memorable moments were yelling at his quarterback and his aversion to shoes.