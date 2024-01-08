10 Atlanta Falcons players that won't be back in 2024
By Nick Halden
9. Lorenzo Carter
The Falcons can save cap space moving on from an edge rusher that simply doesn't get to the quarterback. Give this defense Arnold Ebiketie as a starter, a healthy Grady Jarrett, and a capable pass rusher to replace Carter and this is a better team.
Carter is a strong run defender and chases the play, however, he isn't a great pass rusher. It is time for the Falcons to move on and attempt to find an answer to the weakest position on the defense.
10. Scotty Miller
Miller deserves so credit for getting open when he was on the field. It seems Miller was the player that always was open deep that Heinicke or Ridder always missed. A reunion would make a bit of sense if the quarterback position gets fixed. But it is a safe bet that the Falcons new staff will want a fresh start.
Miller is a great speed option or a 5th or 6th receiver. Atlanta's problem is after Drake their entire depth chart at the position is comprised of 5th and 6th options. The team clearly should make a change and completely rebuild this unit.