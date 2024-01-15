10 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to return in 2024
3. KhaDarel Hodge, WR
For the money, KhaDarel Hodge has been a great player for the Atlanta Falcons. Last season, Hodge had some moments that made you say "wow."
Hodge is a veteran who really was the Falcons' second best receiver (which wasn't a good thing). At best, he is a good depth receiver and hopefully the next coaching staff will think the same and elect to re-sign him.
He also brings a lot of value on special teams.
4. MyCole Pruitt, TE
For being a late addition (technically a re-signing) to the Falcons in 2023, MyCole Pruitt was a solid player.
He is a good blocker who also had some solid moments catching and running on bootlegs. Again, he should be a cheap veteran who can provide depth at the tight end position.