10 Atlanta Falcons players who deserve to return in 2024
5. Keith Smith, FB
Many thought the Atlanta Falcons would look for a younger fullback last offseason but, instead, they decided to bring back Beef.
His energy, especially on special teams, is valuable. He is a hard-nosed player who is willing to do anything for the team.
Of course, re-signing a fullback will depend on who the new offensive coordinator is. Many schemes don't use the position anymore so this is TBD.
6. Kentavius Street, DL
Kentavius Street was shockingly good for the Falcons after they acquired him via trade. He was a huge part of the defense before he suffered a season-ending injury.
Street is someone who could fly under the radar in free agency. The Falcons need to take advantage and sign him to a multi-year extension.