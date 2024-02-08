10 Atlanta Falcons who don’t deserve another season in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Desmond Ridder
You can count this writer among Atlanta Falcons fans who expected more from Desmond Ridder. Whether it was far too much faith in Arthur Smith being close to capable, or in Ridder's weapons elevating the quarterback it was a bad take. Halfway through the season, the mistake was obvious and you couldn't ignore the poor level of play from Ridder.
The quarterback was a complete mess in the most important moments of the season. Whether it was simply dropping the ball on the turf or throwing a perfect pass to a defender there wasn't a shortage of terrible moments. Desmond showed himself capable of making every needed throw at the NFL level.
What he couldn't do was determine the timing of said throws and adjust to defensive changes. He was easily fooled into making the wrong read and giving the defense the ball. Ridder might stick on this roster as a cheap backup but there is no scenario in which he is considered the starter. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Falcons move off of Ridder completely to give the team a fresh start and bring in their own leaders at the position. Desmond's days as a starter are done and his days in an Atlanta Falcons uniform might be as well.