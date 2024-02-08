10 Atlanta Falcons who don’t deserve another season in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Taylor Heinicke
You could almost copy and paste the same sentiments about Ridder to Taylor Heinicke. It seems clear that it was Arthur Smith's offense that was a huge part of the problem. While Taylor and Desmond still aren't starters let's consider the past quarterbacks as well.
With Arthur Smith as the head coach, we watched Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, and Taylor Heinicke all play at the lowest levels of their career. The system and lack of weapons hurt the quarterbacks and made poor starters even worse. Matt Ryan doesn't deserve to be lumped in with the other three but the drop-off was clearly there while playing under Smith.
Taylor is going to save the Falcons $7 million if cut and that seems the likely route they will take. Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot need to put their own stamp at the position and bring in fresh voices and leadership. It is time to turn the page and part of that is moving on from both quarterbacks. Heinicke should have no problem finding another landing spot as a backup considering his career before last season.