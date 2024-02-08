10 Atlanta Falcons who don’t deserve another season in 2024
By Nick Halden
7. Lorenzo Carter
Lorenzo Carter is a great piece on the right roster and chases the play well. Carter's high motor and intelligence show in his play. However, that doesn't help the fact that Carter simply isn't a great pass rusher. He defends the run well and chases the play but doesn't help an Atlanta pass rush that has been lost for far too long.
Bud Dupree was the better of the two edge rushers and if the Falcons bring back one of the two it should be the older veteran. Carter has had some great moments for the Falcons but clearly isn't a starting edge rusher for a playoff team. Atlanta needs to save the cap space and move on. This opens up a spot for either a draft pick or a free agent that Atlanta so obviously needs at the position.
Add one great pass rusher to this defense and you will see the unit take a huge leap. So many of the issues for this team in the 2023 season were simply due to a lack of ability to get to the quarterback. Something that must change under Raheem Morris or the results are going to be the same in 2024.