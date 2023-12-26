10 Atlanta Falcons who should make the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Yes, I actually have ten names who should arguably make the Pro Bowl for the Atlanta Falcons, and one side of the ball dominates this list.
The Falcons have had plenty of players stand out, the issue is that they haven't been able to capitalize consistently. And they also have an offense that has seriously been lacking this year.
The 2024 Pro Bowl will, again, not include a football game. Instead, they will do flag football game along with other random games and skill showdowns.
Here are the ten players for the Falcons who deserve to be in the Pro Bowl.
10. Bradley Pinion - Punter
Let's start with the special teamers; Bradley Pinion has proven me wrong this season. I was critical of the long-term deal the Falcons signed him to months ago, but Pinion has been among the best in the NFL.
One thing he excels at is not punting the ball into the endzone. He has routinely pinned the opponent inside the 20 or 10. He has also had a consistent leg, which has been critical with how bad this offense has been for much of the year.