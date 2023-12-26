10 Atlanta Falcons who should make the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
1. Jessie Bates III - Safety
Jessie Bates III is the best safety in the NFL, no debate. He has had an incredibly profound impact on the Atlanta Falcons this year.
His leadership on and off the field is incredible, his knowledge and preparation are unmatched, and he produces on the field. He is an eraser and playmaker on the backend for the Falcons defense.
He is second in the NFL in interceptions, has the second most tackles at the safety position, and is the leader of one of the best defenses in the NFL.
He was the best free agent signing past offseason. He should be on his way to his first Pro Bowl in his career. And who knows how he hasn't made one.