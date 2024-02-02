10 free agents who could follow Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons
Spending many years as a respected NFL coach Raheem Morris could convince these ten free agents to follow him to the Atlanta Falcons.
2. Greg Gaines, DT
Greg Gaines is a name that many fans might not know considering he has played next to Aaron Donald for four seasons. He signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last year and had a down year but perhaps getting back in Raheem Morris' defense could unlock his solid production as a rotational player.
3. A'Shawn Robinson, DT
Veteran A'Shawn Robinson has never produced great stats as a pass rusher but he has been able to put up respectable run-defending stats. Raheem Morris needs to add some depth to the Falcons defensive line and Robinson could be a name to watch.
4. Mike Hoecht, OLB
Mike Hoecht could be a sneaky pickup for the Atlanta Falcons. He is a big, powerful edge defender who is coming off of his best season registering six sacks. Every year has seen him significantly improve and that should entice Terry Fontenot enough to sign him.