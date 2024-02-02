10 free agents who could follow Raheem Morris to the Atlanta Falcons
Spending many years as a respected NFL coach Raheem Morris could convince these ten free agents to follow him to the Atlanta Falcons.
5. Leonard Floyd, OLB
Former UGA star Leonard Floyd has had an up-and-down NFL career but three of his four best seasons came under Raheem Morris. He managed to sack the quarterback 28.5 times in three seasons with Morris as his defensive coordinator. Time to bring Floyd home.
6. Bobby Wagner, LB
For one season—sandwiched between two stints with the Seattle Seahawks—Bobby Wagner was with Raheem Morris and the Rams. Wagner is certainly on the downward part of his career but his experience and leadership could get the Falcons to sign him. It could be a Calais Campbell 2.0 signing.
7. Ahkello Witherspoon, CB
Ahkello Witherspoon might not be a great candidate to start at outside corner for the Falcons but adding him to be a depth piece could be an excellent strategy for the team. He has experience in the scheme and in the NFL which would serve the Falcons well.