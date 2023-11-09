10 Head coach candidates the Atlanta Falcons should call if they fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
In his long history with the Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has always shown a high level of patience with his coaching staff. Making sure every time that there is zero hope that his leadership will turn the team back in the right direction. It has cost the team at times leading to reason to believe Arthur Smith's tenure could be shortened.
A loss to the one-win Cardinals on Sunday would likely be the push over the edge that Blank needs to make the move. This isn't to say there isn't some hope Atlanta can turn the season around in this division with their easy schedule.
However, losing at home to a team's third quarterback who has been with the team for only five days is a major red flag. If the season continues to go in this direction the Falcons will not only be in the quarterback market this off-season but in the head coach market as well.
If Smith doesn't make it through the season Ryan Nielsen or Jerry Gray are likely going to be the interim options. While both have interesting resumes barring a great run Atlanta will likely look for a reset. The team should start by looking at a former division rival.