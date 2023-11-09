10 Head coach candidates the Atlanta Falcons should call if they fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
9. Jim Harbaugh
What is the best way to escape the NCAA and a cheating debate at Michigan? At the end of the season make the jump back to the NFL and turn around a franchise with a history of losing. It seems unlikely that Harbaugh is going to leave a program he has rebuilt, however, there is always the temptation of a new challenge.
The last time that Jim was hired as a head coach he reached the conference championship in each of his first three seasons. Harbaugh coached the 49ers to a level of playoff success that Falcons fans can only dream of. While there are obvious shortcomings for the head coach you have a headline name that has proven he can get the job done.
If Harbaugh is willing to make the jump the Falcons should check all of the boxes young weapons, the ability to bring his own system and quarterback, a great defensive core, and a fanbase starving for anything close to competence from the head coach position. Luring Jim Harbaugh away from that Michigan team and salary wouldn't be easy but you should at least pick up the phone if you're Arthur Blank and the Falcons if they part ways with Arthur Smith.