10 Head coach candidates the Atlanta Falcons should call if they fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
1. Steve Wilks
Atlanta was given a front-row seat as to why Steve Wilks was so deserving of keeping the Carolina Panthers head coaching job. The roster was completely different under Wilks playing as a far more cohesive and motivated unit. Wilks led what was a terrible roster to a pivotal game for the division lead against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.
If not for injuries in the secondary perhaps things would have ended differently for Wilks. Regardless, look at the one-win Panthers and consider what Steve did with mostly the same roster. Now Wilks is re-establishing himself as a great hire leading the 49ers defense that has carried the team at times this season.
While there is Steve's one failed season with the Cardinals consider that it was a Josh Rosen led team with very little talent on the roster. Wilks has earned a shot at a head job and would be a nice change from Smith's persona and lack of awareness. Wilks was deserving of another year both in Arizona and Carolina, if the Falcons find themselves in the market for head coach Wilks should be near the top of the list.