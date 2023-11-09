10 Head coach candidates the Atlanta Falcons should call if they fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
3. Eric Bieniemy
There are lots of speculative reasons and reports as to why Eric hasn't been given a head coaching job as of yet. All I know is wherever the coordinator lands great things start happening on offense. Look at the Chiefs offense over the past few seasons or how great Sam Howell and Washington have been for stretches this season.
Eric deserves a shot, and while he shouldn't be Atlanta's first choice the fit is clear. Those looking to build up his resume could also point to the underwhelming offense we've seen from the Chiefs after his departure.
While Ben should be in the lead when it comes to possible offensive coordinator hires, Eric is a not-so-distant second and could be the answer Atlanta needs to fix this offense. We know that with Kansas City and Washington, he has had zero problems finding ways to get his star players the football.
This is something Arthur Smith could learn from and will likely be the downfall of a head coach who simply cannot make the obvious adjustments. Bienemy to Atlanta is unlikely if Arthur Smith is fired but it is a fit the team should at least explore.