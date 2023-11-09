10 Head coach candidates the Atlanta Falcons should call if they fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
4. Mike Macdonald
Mike Macdonald is an often overlooked name when talking about possible coaching hires next off-season. First, you have the obvious resume as Mike has worked his way up from a high school linebackers coach in 2008 to the Ravens defensive coordinator in 2022. Mike has been great in his role and helped set the tone for a team that has often been carried by the defense.
All eyes are understandably on Lamar Jackson, however, far too often Lamar and the offense will struggle or get shut down for long periods. Mike's unit always brings a level of intensity that keeps the team in games. This was evident in last year's playoff loss with the defense giving their backup quarterback continual chances.
Aside from his impressive stint with the Ravens, Mike is a Georgia native and started his career coaching in Cedar Shoals. Mike graduated from UGA as well spending time coaching on the Georgia sideline. Macdonald has been in the time and built a resume worthy of being given the chance to come home and coach the Falcons. There is also the fact that the coordinator would be the perfect opposite of Smith's persona that would quickly endear him to the Atlanta faithful.