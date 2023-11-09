10 Head coach candidates the Atlanta Falcons should call if they fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
5. Lou Anarumo
The current Bengals defensive coordinator easily gets lost on a team whose headlines are snatched by Joe Burrow and a trio of great receivers. Why all the attention is given to the offense in this league is completely understandable. However, for those that have watched the Bengals playoff runs each of the last two years you know how great this defense has been.
Looking at the stats doesn't tell the story of the situational defense that this team plays when it matters most. The unit simply finds a way and that has continued this season despite losing both of their star safeties. Bringing Lou to Atlanta would allow the coordinator the chance to reunite with Jessie Bates and give him a much-deserved chance.
Anarumo has been coaching since 1989 when he started out at Wagner as the running backs coach. Since that time he bounced around the NCAA before landing with the Dolphins and Giants before joining the Bengals in 2019. Lou isn't the flashy hire that many fans are going to want but he is a deserving one and would again be a great change of pace for Atlanta.