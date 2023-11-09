10 Head coach candidates the Atlanta Falcons should call if they fire Arthur Smith
By Nick Halden
7. Wes Phillips
This is another name that seems to have been overlooked so far this season when it comes to the head coach discussion. Wes is the son of former head coach Wade Phillips and grew up around coaching. Wes started his career with UTEP and made his way to Baylor to become the quarterbacks coach.
Since that time Phillips has had stops with the Cowboys, Commanders, Rams, and Vikings working his way up at each stop. Now Wes is leading an offense that is without their starting quarterback and star receiver. While the head coach is going to be given the bulk of the credit Wes deserves some attention for what the team is accomplishing after a dismal start.
The last time Atlanta hired the son of an NFL legend to the coaching staff it worked out rather well perhaps Wes will prove to be the same fit. Giving Phillips the job would offer the Falcons the chance to keep Nielsen and Gray as well considering Phillips isn't likely to have the sway to bring in his own staff. Wes has proven himself and clearly has the resume to be given a chance in the next few seasons. Atlanta offers a great fit with an offense that is a quarterback and a capable coordinator away from being a great unit.