10 Largest cap hits for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
3. Chris Lindstrom Scheduled $18-Million dollar cap hit
It isn't a coincidence that all three of Atlanta's largest cap hits are players in the trenches. One of the few things that Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot managed to be on the same page on and get right is understanding where games are won. What escaped them is the importance of the quarterback behind a strong offensive line. However, the point remains the duo did a great job building out the offensive and defensive lines for the Falcons.
What was a weakness when the duo took over is now what this team is built around. Lindstrom has an argument as Atlanta's best player and earned a deal that will keep him in Atlanta for a long time to come.
4. Jessie Bates Scheduled $17.5-Milliam dollar cap hit
There was a time when it was believed the Falcons might have overpaid for the former Bengals safety. One year in and if anything this deal might be underestimating what Bates was going to bring to Atlanta. He clearly won two of Atlanta's seven wins in 2023 and continually gave the defense a chance. Without Bates on this roster, how many wins do the Falcons finish this past season with?