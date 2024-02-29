9 moves to save the Atlanta Falcons $60M in cap space in 2024
These nine moves could clear up nearly $70 million in cap space for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
2. Falcons can restructure DT David Onyemata's contract ($3.7M)
Restructuring contracts is not something GM Terry Fontenot is fond of doing—I think he saw enough of that with his previous team.
However, his first three offseasons were different situations since they were trying to clear their cap. We may see Fontenot become more willing to restructure now that he has his finances set up the way he likes.
3. Falcons can release OLB Lorenzo Carter ($3.75)
Lorenzo Carter has been a nice rotational option for the Falcons. While he was solid this past year, he didn't have the same type of impact as he did in 2022.
If I had to guess, I don't think this move will happen but it would save $3.75 million with $1 million in dead cap.