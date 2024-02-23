10 potential cap cuts for the Atlanta Falcons to consider
Cap casualties who the Atlanta Falcons could have interest in
Now that the dust has settled from the Super Bowl, the offseason will officially begin as teams begin making trades, cuts, signings, and everything in between. There will be numerous productive players cut over the next few weeks so we’ll look into some who may fit with the Atlanta Falcons.
It should be noted that this entire list is entirely speculation (besides one exception) as most roster cuts will take place within the next few weeks.
As readers will notice throughout this article, most of the players mentioned here are bounce-back candidates who could be looking for short-term deals. This isn’t a knock on their potential production for this upcoming season, but just a realistic outlook based on injuries, performance, and other concerns.
Russell Gage (Wide Receiver):
After strong seasons with Atlanta in 2020 and 2021, Russell Gage signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has struggled to match his contract numbers since then. In 2022, he started 13 games but only put up 426 yards and put up the worst yards-per-catch average of his career.
Last year, Gage suffered an injury during training camp and missed the entire season. As the Falcons look into upgrades for their wide receiver room, Gage could be a strong consideration. He may not be a top-end WR2, but he could provide a depth option and help improve the team’s passing game.
Joey Bosa (Edge Rusher):
Over the past two years, Joey Bosa has only started nine games, has 9 sacks, and has only played one full season over the past four years. It may be shocking to see the Chargers cut him based on his large dead-cap number, but the team needs to go through a complete overhaul if they hope to compete under new coach John Harbaugh.
If Bosa does get cut, the Falcons should consider signing him to a one-year deal full of incentives that reward games played and sacks. He may never be fully healthy again as he continues to get older, but his pash-rush skills could be worth the risk.