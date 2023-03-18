10 Top receivers left the Atlanta Falcons could sign
The Atlanta Falcons' current depth chart at receiver has only one established starter in Drake London. If the season started today Frank Darby and Jared Bernhardt would complete Atlanta's starting roster at the position. It is obvious the Falcons are going to add to receiver likely both in free agency and the draft.
Bernhardt could prove to be an interesting option considering the chemistry he showed throughout camp and the preseason in 2022 with Desmond Ridder. However, even if Bernhardt does prove to be an answer at the position Atlanta needs to add at least two receivers to complete the position.
Looking at the free agents left on the market Atlanta's options are quickly dwindling for a team that needs to land at least two impact players.
10. Kenny Golladay
Golladay went from a prized free agent three years ago to completely falling out of a weak receiver rotation in New York. Kenny has two seasons over 1,000 receiving yards and three of his six seasons in the league he has finished with more than 500 receiving yards.
Atlanta has a chance to claim a receiver who has nowhere to go but up and offer him an incentive laden deal they can easily escape from.
9. Marvin Jones
Jones is an aging veteran but is a source of consistent production and could be an option for the Falcons if their top targets are off the market.