10 Top receivers left the Atlanta Falcons could sign
8. Olamide Zaccheaus
Bringing back Olamide as the third or fourth receiver should be an option for the Falcons. The receiver has stepped up his production each season but clearly is best suited for a contributing role not a starting one.
Olamide finished the 2022 season with a career high 533 yards and 3 touchdowns. Numbers that are far better when you consider who Olamide had throwing him the football.
7. Jarvis Landry
It looked as if Jarvis Landry might not have anything left in the tank in the 2022 season struggling with the Saints. However, Landry would be a good mentor for Atlanta's young receiver and a low risk high reward signing.
Landry doesn't need to be the star player he once was to have value for Atlanta but simply a capable third down target and a willing mentor. Signing Landry may have little impact outside the locker room but it would be a solid move for a franchise that needs a veteran at the position.
6. Sammy Watkins
Another veteran option who could be relied on as a mentor but not a reliable contributor. Watkins at this point in his career can be counted on 300-400 yards as the third or fourth option.