10 Top receivers left the Atlanta Falcons could sign
5. Julio Jones
Whether it is this season or when Jones retires the franchise legend deserves a better exit in Atlanta. Tired of losing Julio demanded his way out and the Falcons sent Jones to the Titans for the veteran to fail to make the expected impact.
One year later Jones teamed up with Tom Brady and the Bucs and still struggled to make an impact and stay on the field. If Jones returns to Atlanta he would be a third option and an injury prone one. Still, the Falcons are looking for veteran bargains at the position and Jones fits that description and would allow Atlanta to send Julio out the way he deserves.
4. Chosen Anderson
Chosen is only two years removed from being an 1,000 yard receiver and is coming off of the worst season of his career. Outside of signing established star players it is best to always buy low in free agency and Chosen fits that perfectly.
Bringing Anderson to Atlanta gives the Falcons a bit of needed speed and a low risk veteran who before last season had finished with at least 500 yards despite never playing with a reliable quarterback. Chosen was awful in the 2022 season with two teams moving on, however, his career says this was the outlier and he will rebound in 2023 giving Atlanta the chance to sign a bargain contract.