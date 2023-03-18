10 Top receivers left the Atlanta Falcons could sign
3. Nelson Agholor
Again it is important to stress here that this isn't Atlanta's primary receiver but veteran depth that gives them a better option than Frank Darby. Agholor has spent time with the Eagles, Raiders, and Patriots having his best season with Derek Carr and the Raiders.
Agholor would be a great fourth option for the Falcons if the team added a legitimate WR2 and Bernhardt wins the WR3 role.
2. Adam Thielen
Adam Thielen isn't quite as quick as he once was, however, he is still more than capable of being Atlanta's second option at receiver. A lineup of Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, and Thielen would make the Falcons so flexible.
Adding Thielen to this package adds an elite short yardage receiver to run package on a team that can run the ball at will. Adding Thielen makes a lot of sense for the Falcons and is a move that should be watched closely.
1. Mecole Hardman
A loud portion of Atlanta's fan base would love nothing more than to add former Georgia Bulldogs every off-season and in this case it would make sense. Hardman doesn't fit Arthur Smith's typical receiver targets but would be a clear upgrade over Olamide and give the Falcons a solid trio of London, Hardman, and Bernhardt with the team looking to add further depth in the draft.