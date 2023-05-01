10 Veteran free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing after draft week
1. Julio Jones
This fit has been suggested numerous times not only based on the fact that Jones made his career with Atlanta but also because of the clear need at the position. As the roster is currently constructed you have Scotty Miller, Mack Hollins, Frank Darby, and Jared Bernhardt competing for the depth chart spots behind Drake London.
Atlanta badly needs a veteran leader at the position and a player that could provide a bit of surprise production. Jones fits what Atlanta needs perfectly and likely could be added on a cheap veteran deal.
2. Justin Houston
The Falcons two clear needs left with limited roster spots are the receiver position and further depth at edge. Justin Houston might not be close to the player he once was, however, in a veteran role Houston is more than capable of giving a team's pass rush a huge boost. Evidenced by the 9.5 sacks Houston had with Baltimore last season giving the veteran 111.5 career sacks.
While Bud Dupree has already been added as a veteran rotational option the Falcons bringing in Houston still clearly makes sense considering the snap limits both players will have at this point in their careers.
Justin Houston still being on the market is odd for a player coming off of a season that was the veteran's best since 2019. Allowing the chance to reunite with Calais Campbell and return to his home state would be a great move for both sides if Justin returns for another season.