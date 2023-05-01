10 Veteran free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing after draft week
5. Randall Cobb
Atlanta's options at receiver are so limited at this point in the off-season that they will have to consider every option even those clearly on the wrong side of their career. Cobb has been a consistent veteran target in a lesser role over the past four seasons.
Cobb isn't the typical receiver that Arthur Smith targets but could be a great option from the slot with Kyle Pitts, Mack Hollins, and Drake London as the primary targets. Cobb would be an interesting change-of-pace option for a team that clearly has prioritized speed and blocking at the receiver position. If Cobb doesn't follow Rodgers to New York perhaps the veteran could find a fit in Atlanta with a young offense that could use reliable veteran depth.
6. Rashaan Evans
The only question with this move is if Evans is willing to accept a lesser role on a team that he led in tackles. Atlanta has clearly moved on from Evans as a starter with Jerry Gray and Ryan Nielsen looking to take this team in a different direction.
Still, if Evans is unable to find a starting role elsewhere the familiarity with Atlanta and Arthur Smith could lead to the veteran accepting a cheap deal as a reliable depth option. Despite the solid season, it seems Evans' options are limited and could lead to a reunion in Atlanta.