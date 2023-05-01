10 Veteran free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing after draft week
7. Kenny Golladay
If there is one receiver left on the market that fits both Arthur Smith's target at the position and the typical potential bargain deal from Terry Fontenot it is Golladay. After a failed tenure with Daniel Jones and the New York Giants Golladay is looking for a change of scenery having had great success with the Lions and Matthew Stafford.
The one issue with this signing is whether or not Golladay would be willing to come in and compete on a deal that Atlanta can easily escape if the move doesn't prove to be a fit. Despite the mess in New York Golladay has an impressive enough of a resume to perhaps wait for a better fit with a proven quarterback.
8. Carl Nassib
Atlanta's budget is very limited but if the team wishes to add to both the receiver and edge positions a target could be Nassib. With 25.5 career sacks and a clear need for a fresh landing spot, the Falcons could offer Nassib a rotational role and add a solid veteran option to a pass rush that is already greatly improved from the 2022 season.
Nassib had 3.5 sacks with Tampa last season with his best seasons coming in 2018 and 2019 finishing with more than 6 sacks and double-digit quarterback hits each season.