10 Veteran free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing after draft week
9. Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney is another potential pass-rushing fit with a high upside but a frustratingly inconsistent career. Clowney has 43.0 career sacks and 109 quarterback hits with the bulk of that production happening with the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.
Clowney has failed stops with the Titans and Seahawks as well. At this point, it appears Clowney isn't going to be overpaid for his potential but will be searching in the bargain aisles of free agency for the right fit. Atlanta giving the veteran a chance to bounce back after a rough year in Cleveland makes sense for both sides.
10. N'Keal Harry
Another former Chicago Bear and tall unproven receiver it is surprising the Falcons haven't signed Harry already. Looking at the receiver's career it is clear the quarterback situations and expectations clearly have hurt a receiver who still could be a productive player in the right role.
Atlanta giving N'Keal a chance to come in and compete for a depth role makes sense and would add another name to a thin receiver competition. N'Keal spent time with the Patriots and Bears failing to carve out a role with either team. In Arthur Smith's system, however, N'Keal would be a clear asset as a willing blocker and solid depth option.