11 Veteran free agents that could still improve the Atlanta Falcons roster
By Nick Halden
1. Jamal Adams
What does Jamal Adams have left in the tank if he can stay healthy? The Falcons have clear concerns at safety and in the secondary. Adams can also bring a boost to your pass rush. The only issue here is he is no longer talented enough to play off-book. Would Adams sign a cheap deal and buy in? If the answer is yes the Falcons have nothing to lose and add a player with a high ceiling with very little risk.
Terry Fontenot is used to hunting for bargain veteran contracts and even after the big spending this offseason look for that to continue.
2. Hunter Renfrow
If the Falcons aren't going to add a receiver in the draft adding one more player in free agency wouldn't hurt. Kirk Cousins game would work well with Renfrow as his 3rd or 4th target. Allow Hunter to come in and compete with Rondale Moore for the third receiver role. Whoever loses out will be great depth for a team that isn't used to having much talent at the position. Renfrow likely can be signed for very little and brings a high ceiling as a role player. Give Cousins a chance to find another cheap weapon.