11 Veteran free agents that could still improve the Atlanta Falcons roster
By Nick Halden
6. Russell Gage
Perhaps it is the last few seasons of so few options at the position or maybe the myriad of cheap options in free agency. Regardless of the reasoning, it is clear there are plenty of fits at receiver left for the Falcons in free agency. Gage failed in Tampa and had his last good season with the Falcons. Bring in Gage as another depth piece and to compete with Rondale Moore for snaps. It is a role that Gage thrived in and could again with Kirk Cousins starting.
7. Stephon Gilmore
Gilmore is no longer the elite player he once was. However, he can still contribute and would be a great veteran to help guide Atlanta's young talent in the secondary. We know as well that Jerry Gray is elite at getting the most out of his defensive backs. Perhaps Gilmore could play a role as well as serve as a veteran mentor.
8. Micah Hyde
Hyde is likely still out of Atlanta's price range even at this stage of his career. However, Atlanta should still consider the move if they don't fully trust Hellams as a starter. Bates and Hyde could be a great combination if Micah can make the adjustment and play opposite of Bates.