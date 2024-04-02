11 Veteran free agents that could still improve the Atlanta Falcons roster
By Nick Halden
9. Michael Gallup
Another receiver with a high ceiling and a cheap free agency price. The Falcons have a great trio at the position but still need to add some depth. They are one injury away from having Rondale Moore as their 2 and putting Ray-Ray McCloud into the rotation. Give Gallup a chance at bouncing back with a team that doesn't have the pressure or attention the Cowboys are given.
10. Xavien Howard
Howard is the best corner left on the market and there are few clear starters in this year's draft. Atlanta needs an option opposite A.J. Terrell. The problem here is going to be the price. Howard makes Atlanta better but what would he demand at this stage of his career? Howard is still a valuable piece and would be great for the Falcons if they could find a way to make it work under the cap.
11. Charles Leno
Jake Matthews is incredibly reliable but Father Time is undefeated. On the other side, Kaleb McGary is a complete mess as a pass protector. Atlanta needs to bring in cheap depth that could start if needed. Leno is far from a perfect player but he could be an upgrade over McGary if needed.