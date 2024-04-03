12 Former Atlanta Falcons still searching for free agency landing spot
By Nick Halden
7. MyCole Pruitt
Pruitt was a free agent last offseason as well and was brought back based on his chemistry with starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. With Ridder now in Arizona, there isn't a fit here for either side. Atlanta has a strong rotation at receiver and tight end, there isn't a roster spot or targets up for grabs. Give Pruitt credit for carving out the role he did the past two seasons but it is time to move on and allow Pruitt the chance to find a new landing spot.
8. Scotty Miller
Scotty Miller was put in a bad situation but still failed to live up to expectations. Miller was open deep a handful of times but was missed. That is who Miller is and the role he should have. His speed is going to give you the chance to make a handful of big plays each season. He isn't a starting option or a top contributor, however. Miller should have no problem finding another landing spot. Atlanta already has speed options in Rondale Moore and Ray-Ray McCloud.
Miller's lasting impact will continue to be his contributions to Tom Brady's last Super Bowl run with Tampa Bay.