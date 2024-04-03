12 Former Atlanta Falcons still searching for free agency landing spot
By Nick Halden
9. Tre Flowers
Atlanta badly needs corner depth but it shouldn't come from bringing back Tre Flowers. Flowers had some solid moments but they were far outweighed by frustration. Atlanta needs to bring in another veteran option and give the team a better chance at finding depth behind A.J. Terrell.
10. Keith Smith
In Zac Robinson's system, Keith Smith isn't as important of a piece as he was in Arthur Smith's teams. Still, a reunion isn't out of the question for a player who has been solid during his time with the Falcons.
11. Bud Dupree
Bud Dupree is a better player than any edge rushers Atlanta has on their current roster. While he lacks the success of Arnold Ebiketie getting to the passer last season he is the more complete player. He also offers you more of a pass-rushing chance than Lorenzo Carter. The Falcons would be wise to re-sign the veteran.
12. Calais Campbell
Does Calais Campbell want to return for another season? That is the first and obvious question here. The second will be whether or not Campbell would return to Atlanta considering they aren't Super Bowl contenders. Atlanta should continue to attempt to bring the veteran back with the understanding he will likely either retire or look to join a clear contender.