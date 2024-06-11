12 teams who blew it letting Kirk Cousins sign with the Falcons
By Nick Halden
2. Minnesota Vikings
This one is the obvious layup with the Vikings having chased Cousins this offseason. Atlanta was able to lure the veteran away offering a better deal. After the 2024 season, the Vikings are going to wish they could hit rewind and better Atlanta's offer. If you're in a position to draft Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, or Caleb Williams you should have zero interest in Kirk Cousins.
However, the Vikings were left reaching for J.J. McCarthy and signed Sam Darnold. After struggling at quarterback for much of last season the Vikings haven't learned their lesson. This is a team stuck in neutral whose best path to contention was re-signing Kirk Cousins.
3. Carolina Panthers
You have to include the Panthers based simply on how awful Bryce Young was and their level of desperation. This isn't to say that Kirk Cousins makes this team anything other than just a bit better. Cousins isn't going to fix the lack of protection, weapons, pass rush, or secondary stability. The veteran is going to give you a far better chance each week. Though this team's issue has been parting ways with their stars with no ability or idea of how to replace them.