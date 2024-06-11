12 teams who blew it letting Kirk Cousins sign with the Falcons
By Nick Halden
5. Seattle Seahawks
It is easy to fall in love with Geno Smith's story and how he carries himself as a franchise quarterback. There is a lot to like about Smith's game but there isn't any question that Kirk Cousins is the better starter. Seattle is in an interesting position after making changes on the coaching staff and missing last year's playoffs. They are right on the edge of being a wildcard contender but will need things to go perfectly.
Seattle with Kirk Cousins is similar to the Vikings of the past few seasons. An exciting offense whose clear ceiling would be the first or second round of the playoffs.
6. New York Giants
The Giants paid Daniel Jones based on his best outlier season and they are now in a bad situation. There are suggestions that the team could prefer Drew Lock over their highly paid starter. There was plenty of thought the franchise could look to draft a quarterback in this year's class.
Instead, the team opted to add Lock and run it back one more time with Jones. This team is unquestionably better with Kirk Cousins. However, in a tough division no quarterback aside from maybe Allen, Mahomes, or Burrow makes this a playoff team.