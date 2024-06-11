12 teams who blew it letting Kirk Cousins sign with the Falcons
By Nick Halden
11. Tennessee Titans
This is a very easy and straightforward answer when your quarterback room is Malik Willis, Will Levis, and Mason Rudolph. You're in the most winnable division in the AFC and need stability at the quarterback position. Levis isn't the answer, something the Titans insist on finding out the hard way.
At least if you added Cousins you would feel you had a shot of winning the division or competing with a young Texans team. A lack of weapons puts an obvious first round ceiling on the Titans but they are at the very least relevant in the division with a capable veteran quarterback.
12. Indianapolis Colts
It is a fair take to say Anthony Richardson's injury could be a sign of things to come for this team. Richardson is electric and such a fun player to watch. However, his ability to stay on the field with the style that he plays is a fair question. If Richardson can stay healthy for a full season there is a great chance this team made the right choice.
However, there is reason for caution and to wonder what this team's ceiling could be with a veteran quarterback. We watched what Minshew was able to accomplish with this same group. With Kirk Cousins, the Colts are a division threat and not left wondering about Richardson's health.