13 Former Atlanta Falcons still searching for jobs in free agency
By Nick Halden
1. Julio Jones
The former star receiver's career has taken a sharp turn since leaving the Atlanta Falcons. Stops with the Titans, Bucs, and Eagles have all gotten worse with Jones unable to stay healthy or make the expected impact. At this point, Jones has to be considering retirement or looking at a depth role for a contending team.
Jones making a return to Atlanta is a long shot but a move the team should consider for leadership and needed depth.
2. Justin Shaffer
Calling a draft pick as late as Shaffer was selected a whiff doesn't seem completely fair. However, two years into the league it is fair to say it is going to be difficult for Shaffer to find another landing spot. The guard was unable to crack Atlanta's roster in either of his first two seasons and was released this offseason.
3. Feleipe Franks
Does Arthur Smith have enough power as the Pittsburgh OC to bring Franks to the Steelers? If not it is hard to see Franks' career continuing in the league. His ability as a passer wasn't adequate to make an NFL roster despite continuing to make Atlanta's roster under Arthur Smith. This move has been a long time coming.