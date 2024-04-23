13 Former Atlanta Falcons still searching for jobs in free agency
By Nick Halden
4. Ethan Greenidge
There isn't a lot to go on here other than a former depth piece that couldn't beat out the competition. Storm Norton is Atlanta's current emergency tackle. There isn't a fit in Atlanta though it seems a practice squad or injury depth could still give Greenidge a chance considering the position.
5. Albert Huggins
Huggins; future could well be decided by the course of Atlanta's draft. If the Falcons don't add to the position in the draft and Calais Campbell moves on it is a clear reunion. Huggins is a solid depth piece and did enough to earn another season on the roster as a depth piece if Atlanta can't upgrade.
6. Logan Woodside
The former Atlanta quarterback deserved a chance to start this past season. Could he really have been much worse than Heinicke and Ridder? Considering Atlanta's luck at the position the likely answer is yes. But still, Woodside deserved his shot in what was a complete Arthur Smith created mess.
Woodside should have no problem finding work as camp nears and teams look for veteran depth options. Woodside is a great veteran to bring in as an emergency third option for a team with a clear answer at the position.